Teri Lynn "Abbie" Abbott
January 22, 1960 - July 31, 2021
A multiple cancer survivor, Abbie died in Rolla, MO after a brief bout of COVID.
She was born in Murray, Utah to Chester Daniel Abbott and Bessie Mae Lyman.
The family moved several times during her youth, but Teri grew up mostly in Springville, UT and was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She lived in Grand Island, and Wood River, NE for many years before moving to Dixon, MO with sister, Elizabeth.
She has worked as a secretary for Chrysler Corp, as an interior decorator for Williamson's, did sales at Harley Davidson, then drove school bus and worked with the special ed children. She was crafty, an amazingly talented seamstress and designer and loved to decorate for occasions such as weddings. She did beautiful alterations on wedding gowns. She absolutely loved children, and was a favored Aunt.
She recently graduated magna cum laude at Columbia, MO, with a bachelors in psychology, and was working toward her masters.
She is pre-deceased by parents, step-parents, son Benjamin Wilhelm, sister Linda Powers, brothers Kenneth Abbott, David Whiting, step-brothers Mark Whiting, Marcel Whiting, brother-in-law Merle Wiese.
She is survived by sisters Mary Wiese, Sarah (Robert) Wilkinson, Elizabeth (John) Bartlett, Roseanne (Dave) Ericson, brothers Melvin (Carma) Whiting and Steven Whiting. Brother-in-law Curtis Powers, step-sister Cathy (Jim) Owings, step-brothers, Rodney Whiting, Brent (GayLinda) Whiting, Richard (Lisa) Lyons, Robert (Teresa) Lyons, David Lyons, Jeffery Lyons, Ron (Gregg) Lyons, Gary Lyons, and a huge extended family.
The funeral was held yesterday in MO.
There will be a short viewing on Friday from 8:00-9:00 AM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home 4760 S. State St. Murray, UT with the graveside service following, at 10:00 at the Springville City Cemetery, 200 W. 400 S. Springville, UT. There will be a luncheon following.