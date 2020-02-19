1960-2020
Terri Ann Daniels passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
Terri was born to Gene and Shirlene Riley Daniels on February 20, 1960. She graduated from Springville High School and Dixie College. Terri grew up supporting her older brothers in their many sporting events, and this is where her love for athletics began. She was a multi-sport athlete, and excelled in basketball, volleyball, and softball. She received many High School and Collegiate Athletic awards, including “Female Athlete of the Year.” She continued competing and playing sports at a high level, until her body would no longer allow it. She was a fierce competitor, and undoubtedly an Elite athlete.
Terri lived and worked in S.L.C. for many years, before moving to Spanish Fork and eventually returning to Mapleton.
Terri is survived by her mother, Shirlene Daniels(Mapleton);Brothers: Ron(Judy)Daniels,(Salem); Tom(Beckie)Daniels,(Payson); Lee(Terry)Daniels,(Mapleton); Jessica(Trevor)Witney(Springville); and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, from 10:30-12:00 at the Mapleton Stake Center — 970 N. 400 E. Mapleton, Utah. Internment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. www.premierfuneral.com