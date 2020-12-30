Thais Jacque Stewart Shelley
1929 ~ 2020
Thais Jacque Stewart Shelley, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and musician, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the morning of December 24, 2020. Thais was born to Arlie Vernon Stewart and Lois Elinor Schenbeck Stewart in Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 11, 1929. Her family later moved to Hobart, Indiana, where she grew up. While in high school, Thais played clarinet in the Hobart High School Band and took lessons from members of the Chicago Symphony. She traveled with the band and especially enjoyed their tour to New York. When offered a position in the symphonic band at BYU, Thais chose to attend BYU and graduated with a degree in elementary education. While at BYU, she met Arlo Frank Shelley in the band and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arlo and Thais were married on June 3, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on October 19, 1949.
Thais chose to stay at home to care for her children. She served as room mother and band mom and attended piano recitals, dance recitals, sporting events, band concerts, plays, etc., not only for her children but also for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She served in many Church callings and leadership positions, and after serving as Relief Society President, she continued to visit her older sisters for the rest of their lives. Throughout her life she tirelessly delivered meals, served others, listened, and loved all around her.
Thais played with the American Fork Symphony and served for many years as music librarian. She also participated in the Philadea Study Group for 68 years and loved her association with the people in both of these groups. Her love for travel and culture took her to Great Britain, Israel, Mexico, all across Europe and the U.S., and on family vacations-many in her beloved trailer. She also traveled in search for her ancestors. She spent many hours tending her extensive flower garden and watching birds. Thais loved to read, spend time in nature, do genealogy, be with family, and serve others.
Thais is survived by her children, Reid (Shellie), Royce (Maurine), Jocelyn, Lynnell (Terry) Fox, Laurel, and Layne (Rosalie), sister Jeanne Alban, 16 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Thais will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, with a family viewing and prayer from 9:45 -10:45 a.m. and a family funeral at 11:00 a.m. in the American Fork 23rd Ward Chapel, located at 680 N 350 W, American Fork, Utah. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and service at the church will be for family only. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Friends and neighbors wishing to attend the funeral can participate via live stream:
http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/americanforkutahhillcreststake