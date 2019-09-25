1930-2019
Thelma Laraine Anderson Goble, age 89, of Mapleton died suddenly on Saturday, September 21, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Orangeville, UT, on September 4,1930, the oldest child of Francis and Janet Snow Anderson. She married Keith Roy Goble on August 24,1948 in Ephraim, UT. Their marriage was sealed on February 28,1976 in the Provo Utah Temple.
Thelma was raised in Ephraim with two younger brothers and graduated from Snow High School. She traveled extensively throughout Utah, the western states and Hawaii supporting her husband in his work as a carpenter while raising one daughter and three sons and was instrumental in developing the family construction company. She also worked as a waitress and a seamstress and later in life, grew produce in her large garden to sell in her local community.
Thelma loved family history, gardening, canning, reading, listening to radio programs, traveling and visiting with friends and family. She was a brilliant storyteller, a talented candy maker, an accomplished seamstress and was very supportive of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of the LDS church and was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She maintained her independence right up to the end, as evidenced by the fact she was cutting her lawn, babysitting her great grandson, canning pickles, tomatoes and peaches from her garden and attending parties a couple days before she died.
Thelma is survived by her brother Udell Anderson of St. George, sister-in-law ShaRee Anderson of Salt Lake, sister-in-law LaNea Bird of Orem, daughter Karen Goble Ifediba of Springville, Randy (Mary) Goble of Salem, Wayne (Susan) Goble of Spanish Fork and Brent (Sherry) Goble of Lyman, WY. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren plus their spouses and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Blaine Anderson, her husband, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and one great grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27 at 11.00 AM in the Mapleton 20th Ward Chapel located at 475 N 1600 W in Mapleton. Friends and family may attend a viewing Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Wheeler Mortuary (211 E 200 S, Springville) and at the ward chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.