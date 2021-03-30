Thelma M. Ahlin
Thelma Morgan Ahlin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother quietly passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Thelma was born November 18, 1935 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Albert Morgan and Vera Hamilton Morgan and was raised in Goshen, Utah. She attended school in Goshen, Utah, and later Payson High School.
Thelma married her high school sweetheart Warren L. Ahlin of Santaquin, Utah on August 29, 1953. They made their home in Santaquin where they raised their daughters Pam and Joanne. Thelma enjoyed riding horses, helping with the ranch, and gardening. She was always up for any job or chore that needed being done with never a complaint.
Thelma retired from Utah Power & Light Co. where she worked as credit manager and was able to meet many people and make a lot of friends. Early in her life she had worked at Tischner Ford as a bookkeeper, where too she met various people and made a lot friends. Thelma also did personal taxes for a great amount of local people and made time for them to come into her home accommodating even for later hours in the evenings. Mom had a great love for gardening, flowers, and her hummingbirds. She grew beautiful flowers every year and took great pride in that and her yard, as well as having geraniums that were 10-18 years old thanks her loving care.
Later in life Thelma and Warren went on a great many adventures and trips, keeping their home in Santaquin, and having a home to winter at in Quartzsite, AZ, and a home to summer in Bloomington, ID. They stayed active well into their older years.
Thelma was always a pillar of strength for the family, dispensing advice when asked and always love and support as needed. She was a wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother right to the end. She will be dearly missed and needed, although it warms hearts to know she's reunited with her sweetheart and our Dad.
Thelma was preceded in death by her loving husband Warren, her parents, and one sister Connie Ryan. Thelma is survived by her two daughters Pam Ahlin, Joanne (Robbie) Gleave, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, her brother Richard (June) Morgan, sister Debbie (Gordon) Hendrickson.
Our family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Encompass Home Health, the nurses, therapists, and CNA's have been wonderful to our mother.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Santaquin North Stake Center, 545 North 200 East. Friends may call at the Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, Wednesday, March 31st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday at the Stake Center from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to services. Burial, Santaquin City Cemetery. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.