Thomas E Clark passed away at the age of 67 after struggling with his health for the last 3 years. Thomas, fondly referred to as Tom, is greatly missed and loved by all that knew him.
Tom lived a life full of what he liked to call simple pleasures. He was a teamster, owned businesses in Provo and worked for Provo City. His greatest joys in life were eating donuts in bed with his grandson Rayden and being surrounded by family and friends he considered family. The simple pleasures like watching fireworks or just having a barbeque surrounded by those he loved and being surrounded by his dogs, were his favorite things.
Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Vera Merle Bush Clark; his father, Thomas Benjamin Clark; his baby brother, Billy; his daughter, Amber Dawn Clark; and his father-in-law, Lawrence Richard James Jr. Tom leaves behind his beloved wife of 23 years, Nancy Lynn Clark; son, Richard E Clark (Kyra Thompson); grandson, Rayden James Thompson-Clark; daughter, Misty Lee Mountain; grandson, Daxton Casey Hunter; and his niece he considered a daughter, Kay Lin James (Christian Alexander); great-nephew, Braxton Reese James; and his in-laws, Michael and Ellen Crowther; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Graveside service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Levan Town Cemetery.