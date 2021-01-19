Thomas Thaddas Little

1942-2021
Thomas Little, 78, of Provo, Utah, was born on August 16, 1942. He passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Tom graduated from Provo High School and then went on to serve a full-time mission to Australia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning home he enlisted in the United States Navy and served diligently for nearly 30 years. On July 12, 1968 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Childers. Together they raised 7 children. His sweet wife Charlotte passed away on November 2, 2004. He later married Diana MacNaughtan. They enjoyed many years together and had wonderful adventures before she passed away on April 21, 2018. Together they have 7 children, 7 step-children and 60+ grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Bonneville 12th Ward Chapel, 715 S. Utah Ave., Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, Wednesday, January 20 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Thursday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will follow in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.