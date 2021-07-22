Tia Lea Nielson
January 25, 1978 - July 10, 2021
Our loving mother, sister, daughter and friend, Tia Lea Nielson went home to her loving Father in Heaven on Friday, July 10, 2021. There she had a wonderful reunion with her father Brian, grandparents and many other loved ones who had gone on before.
Tia was born to Brian S and Cynthia Nielson in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on January 25, 1978. Tia was raised in many places due to her father's work. Some of those places were Helper, Provo and Orem, Utah; Fort Bridger, Wyoming; Wendover and Boulder City, Nevada; Coos Bay and Tillamook, Oregon. This was how Tia learned to make friends easily and she had many friends wherever they moved. She graduated from Adult High School in Orem, Utah, in 1977. In her later teens, she worked with her father helping him with his electrical work. She loved working outdoors. Her favorite job was with Geo Strata, she worked really hard, but this gave her great joy. She always worked hard and often would help her cousin Gerry with his lawn business. In the year 2000, Tia joined the Navy, which didn't last long but this shows just how hard she tried to make a better life for herself.
Tia was a mother at heart, growing up, she loved to help her brother and sister in any way she could. Her true love was mostly for her three boys and always wished she could be with them. Being a mother was one of her greatest joys. It also was one of her greatest sorrows, filled with regrets of not being the mother she desperately wanted to be. Tia had many heartaches in her lifetime, this made her want to serve others when they were in need. If you spent any time with Tia, you know that she would do anything to help you out.
Tia is survived by her sons, Kaleb Nielson, Kaden Nielson and Jacob Nielson; mother Cynthia Nielson Quimby (Leroy); step-mother Debra Hansen (Steve), siblings Travis Nielson and Tiffany Nielson; step-siblings Jada Clark (Teagan), Trina Parkinson (Lance), Denae Hansen (Mark), Steven Winters (Laura), Becky Tingey (Craig), Melissa Kelley (Patrick); thirty Nieces and Nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; Grandmother Lavetta Nelson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her family. "Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean I'll miss you Tia, until we meet again!"
Funeral will be held at Sharon 2nd Ward, 641 S. 400 E. Orem, Utah, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. No viewing, or graveside service.