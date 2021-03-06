Tina Marie Gillotti
1957 - 2021
Tina Marie Gillotti was born in San Diego, California, on February 3, 1957, and passed away on March 1, 2021, in Provo, Utah.
Tina was a kind soul whose generosity was both genuine and unconditional. Whether it was through her sewing, crafting, cooking, or pure thoughtfulness, she shared her love with those around her - be it family or strangers - Tina always gave with a full heart. With equal joy and passion, she dove into her work with unparalleled effort and a work ethic to be admired. Tina thrived in staying busy, being a team player, and helping the customers that walked through the door. Tina's life took many twists and turns, and throughout it, her fortitude and resilience shone. She was a strong woman who never gave up and always strove to make it around the next bend in the road. As those who knew her best, and likely even those who simply knew her, that journey recently led Tina to her granddaughter, Ruby. The love and laughter that that little girl brought to her, and her to Ruby, was the embodiment of joy and kinship. Their phone calls would always end with, "I am so proud of you, and I will always love you." And so, we now answer in return - Tina, we are so proud of you, and we will always love you.
Tina is survived by her children, Lacy and Mike, her granddaughter Ruby, and a most loyal friend, Brian. She is also survived by her Mother Donna Mae, and her siblings: Toni, Nick, Michael, Bernie, Lloyd, MaryAnn, and Radaun.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bright Futures Adoption and RFK Children's Action Corps in honor of Tina Gillotti at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/rf
kchildren. Please ensure you use the desktop view and select Bright Futures as the specific donation fund.
