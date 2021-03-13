Trent Bruce Lundell
May 27, 1979 - March 5, 2021
Trent Bruce Lundell, 41, Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, was joyfully greeted by his father, mother, and younger brother when he passed away in his home on Friday, March 5, 2021, of natural causes.
Trent was born on May 27, 1979, in Salt Lake City, Utah. While growing up, he lived in Tooele, Ferron, Ephraim, and Spanish Fork, Utah. Trent graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1997. For a few years, he worked in landscaping, food services, and road construction.
In April 2001, Trent answered his nation's call to enlist in the United States Air Force. Trent served honorably and valiantly for 20 years. Trent was attending the Air Force technical school when the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred and witnessed first-hand the dramatic shift within the military. He is a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Trent served on deployments to Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Trent specialized in combat communications. He often felt the Air Force was his family as it gave his life meaning and a strong sense of purpose. He loved associating himself with the finest heroes in America. He focused on the success of the mission. He valued discipline and a strong work ethic, traits instilled upon him by his father at an early age. Trent was a team player. He would often volunteer for team building activities and loved being around other airmen and airwomen. Trent was in the process of retiring from active duty with the Air Force and looking forward to finding a second career in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Trent had an infectious personality with a hearty laugh that always brought a smile to everyone. Trent definitely had his father's dry witty humor and could tell you a false story and make you a believer, then burst out laughing. He loved playing practical jokes on people and making other people laugh.
Trent loved to snowboard and ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. But his favorite toy and joy was his unique black Ford F-150 Special Ops by Tuscany. One thing you were never allowed to do was to interrupt Trent during a Denver Broncos football game as that was considered a cardinal sin in Trent's world. Trent loved to cook and try new foods. He enjoyed receiving and sharing restaurant recommendations with others.
While Trent had a tough outer shell, deep inside he had a very tender heart and gentle soul like his mother. For those who were fortunate enough to be allowed into Trent's personal world, they were blessed with devoted friendship and showered with love.
Trent is survived by his brother, Jason Ray Lundell, sister-in-law, Jan, and two loving nephews and a niece, Jared, Julia, and James. Trent was a hero to them. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Blanche Heath Sampson, and other extended family members and dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bruce R Lundell and Brenda Lee Heath Lundell, brother, Justin Lee Lundell, paternal grandparents, Floyd and Anna Laura Lundell, and maternal grandfather, LeRoy Heath.
Sunwest Funeral Home in El Mirage, Arizona, will host funeral services on Saturday, March 13 at 1 PM. Burial with military funeral honors will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, March 15 at 1 PM.