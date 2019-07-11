Trevyn Reed Smith

1986-2019
Reunited — July 04, 2019. Trevyn, Grandpa G and Crazy Kari. One can vividly see the sold out arena for that love clash. A thunderous mixture of anger, laughter and deep indescribable love — oh what an occasion.
To say Trevyn lit up the room is not adequate. He had an unmistakable, immediate and incredible presence. Trevyn and success, synonymous in every way. He personified leadership and demanded unparalleled performance from all.
Trevyn could accomplish anything he set his mind to. Generally this involved utilizing others thru his influence and persistence. Some will slowly comprehend this masked talent now that it is gone. His record setting football and professional careers — proof of his own personal ability. Everything else was in others best interest.
Trevyn had a unique ability to get to anyone’s level, he had no personal boundaries. Although an incredible motivator in a group atmosphere — his strongest influence was his ‘one on one’.
Misunderstood by many, Trevyn matured onto a plane of his own. The infectious depth of his love to anyone and everyone will be his greatest legacy. If you knew him and do not understand this — you will.
Family — a giant word to Trevyn, the nucleus of a vast dynasty. Far reaching in all aspects, including but not restricted to football and profession. The strength of his influence, incredible in every aspect.
Immediate family a definitive priority — Reed, Kari, Daryk, Danyelle, Mytchell and Mckenzy. The living experiences will live on forever. The in-laws Jodie, Joannah, Mitchel, Jessica, Brody (Samantha) and Bradyn only heightened this family unit. Just like his mother Kari, ultimately the nephews Kru, Lawson, Ruger and nieces Boston and Ozzy always his main focus.
Erica consummated Trevyn. Their bond, a constant accounting — ultimately creating a single powerful entity. The ‘Power Couple’ fed off each other and filled any voids thru experience and love.
Fatherhood is where Trevyn shined brightest. The tutelage, passion and endearment will be sustained. His legacy will permeate and live on thru these wonderful children.
Trevyn will be missed by all — his enormous smile and contagious laugh will ring on. He had a carefree, ‘live in the now’ attitude that won him most battles. Kari and Trevyn, two peas in a pod. Somehow we all knew they could not be apart for an extended period of time. They are both laughing out loud at our simplistic lives with an understanding of greater good and less worldly things. A knowledge they both not only knew, but lived.
In life as in football and profession, Trevyn was the ultimate gamer. He never sweat the small stuff yet had the adept ability to ‘show up’. Defined by intestinal fortitude — if a win was needed, Trevyn indeed was the answer.
“At sunrise everything is luminous but not clear. For it is true we can seldom help those closest to us. Either we don’t know what part of ourselves to give or, more often than not, the part we have to give is not wanted. And so it is those we live with and should know who elude us. But we can still love them — we can love completely without complete understanding. Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. I am haunted by waters.”
Norman Maclean A River Runs Through It.
Trevyn is survived by many. Starting with his father, Reed; his siblings Daryk (Joannah), Danyelle (Mitchel), Mytchell and Mckenzy; his wife and warrior princess, Erica; his wonderful, magic and gorgeous children, Ryan, Reggi, Rozz and Rocki. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kari.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. in the Springville High School Gymnasium at 1205 East 900 South in Springville. There will be a viewing held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the High School and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at www.walkerspanishfork.com.