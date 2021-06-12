Trieste Goodwill
Trieste Goodwill, affectionately known as "Pete" to many of her friends, passed away peacefully at 95 years of age on June 8th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was an incredible woman and an inspiration to all whose life she touched. Trieste's positive attitude and work ethic had no boundaries.
As a teenager on the farm in Chesterfield, Idaho, where she was born, her father considered her the best hand on the farm and would not allow the words, "I can't." That work ethic continued throughout her life as she raised her four children and started a restaurant career in California at age 36.
Trieste always loved Mexican food and dreamt of owning her own Mexican restaurant someday. When the opportunity to take over a struggling restaurant in Provo, Utah, presented itself, she didn't let anything get in her way. She proceeded to buy the restaurant without informing her husband. Despite the huge risk, she created a successful, thriving business at 56 years of age and operated it for 26 years and her employees and customers became her extended family. Trieste was awarded "Business Woman of the Year" in 1991 and Joe Vera's Restaurant is still in operation today.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Goodwill and son, Thomas Goodwill. Tom had two children, Joshua Allen and Johnny Goodwill. Trieste is survived by her daughters: Rori Wilson, Trieste Wilde and Amber Hansen and grandchildren: Yvette Richmond, Royce Gould, Trieste Dunn, Devan Nelson and 5 great-grandchildren.
Trieste's ashes will be laid to rest with her husband and son at the Provo Cemetery as well as the Chesterfield Cemetery. There will be a life celebration (date to be determined) with close friends and family. There are not enough words to ever do this magnificent woman justice, so in lieu of flowers we encourage you to share your memories, comments and photos with us at nelsonmortuary.com.