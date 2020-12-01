Trudy Jane Grace Karren
Trudy Jane Grace Karren, 69, left this mortal existence on 26 November 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends after a quick battle with liver and kidney failures. Trudy was born on 2 September 1951. She was the third daughter of Joshua and Ella Thayne Grace. She was a graduate of American Fork High School in 1969. She married Robert Kent Karren in the Salt Lake Temple on 3 September 1970. They were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in September.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday December 2nd, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be Thursday December 3rd, 2020 in the Lindon Third Ward Chapel, 320 West 500 North, Lindon, Utah for the immediate family which will begin at 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing is highly recommended and masks will be required. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. A link to view the services will be provided on the Wing Mortuary website.