1951-2019
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, age 90, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Orem, Utah. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Surrounded by family, Margie slipped from this life into the arms of her loved ones who preceded her in death. Margie married William Richard Stucki on July 30, 1951. After more than 56 years of marriage, she has been reunited with her sweetheart. Certainly, their reunion was sweet.
Family has always been of utmost importance to Margie. Born at the beginning of the depression 27 April 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Arnold Curtis and Myrtle Hazel Amott. Margie courageously faced many hardships throughout her life. The skills she learned then proved valuable to her own family as she tackled challenges head on and successfully overcame them. She built a home, businesses, and a 10-acre homestead and made them more than successful; they were enviable. She was the head instigator and made life fun, initiated outings, managed shops and successfully decorated homes and lives.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her son Brent (Nancy), daughter Leslie Glover, daughter Robyn Officer (Guy, deceased), son Randall (Penny), son Gregg (Terri), son Mathew (Linda), son Jeff, and daughter Kimberly Robison (Aaron). Margie is also known as Granny to her dozens of adoring descendants i.e. 8 children, 41 grandchildren, and 52 great grandchildren. Also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Grant and Mary Schembri.
Never one to seek the spotlight, Margie lingered back and allowed others the attention, consistently making everything even better. Castle Valley was one of the choice experiences of our family because of Mom. She made a day working in the fields a sweet memory with a pitcher of fresh lemonade and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Working for and with Mom was a pleasure. She made our trip to the mountains to cut down a Christmas tree a lifelong memory—we threw sleds in the back of the truck and took a pot of hot soup and a basket of homemade rolls with us. And now a relatively simple task has become one of the best memories of our lives because of Mom.
Margie and Richard raised their budding family for 23 years in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they made lifelong friendships. They worked hard to make things fun, worthwhile, and memorable.
Mother gave everything for her family. When it was time for a different life for her children, she and Richard picked up their family and moved 300 miles south. They started a life on the undeveloped lands of southern Utah in a little place called Castle Valley. She lived in a tent and cooked over a fire and did it for her family with a smile on her face and determination in her heart.
Her claims were almost unbelievable. She said this was the perfect place for us, just what we have been searching for our entire lives: green, beautiful, peaceful, and remote.
During our drive to the valley, we wanted to believe in this Promised Land about which Mother had spoken so highly, but we had only seen desert, dirt, and cactus for the last 150 miles of our trip. Our faith in a beautiful green valley was waning just a bit, but when we turned on to the Colorado River road for the last leg of our journey, the terrain indeed did change–from red sand into red rock! Our doubts soon turned into comments like “This is it? You brought us all this way down here to see these rocks. We thought you said there was green!” but Mother’s excitement only increased. “Wait, just wait. We’re almost there.”
She encouraged and planned, then beautified our small piece of the desert. This little bit of heaven turned out to be just what Mom said it would. She made sure of it.
All the things we worked for in this little homestead transpired in a big way. The lessons we learned every day still improve our lives today, and the memories comfort and build us in our struggles. The claims were all exquisitely realized as we followed her lead.
Margie and Richard spent many years working in the Manti temple together and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Winnsboro, Louisiana. But this is just a glimpse into the life of this wonderful woman.
Today somewhere out there, we still hear the soft voice of Mother encouraging us forward, saying “Wait, just wait. We’re almost there.”
Right behind you, Mom. We’re coming!
Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. in the Payson 1st Ward, 225 South 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery.