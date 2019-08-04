1938-2019
Our delightful and dearly loved father, grandfather, uncle and friend returned home to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on July 31, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Born December 5, 1938 to Talitha Cumi Smith and Alvin Jacob Teuscher in Salt Lake City, Utah. Talvin grew up and was a lifetime resident of American Fork, Utah. He had the opportunity during his youth to live and work summers for the U.S. Forest Service in American Fork Canyon developing a love for that beautiful place that would span decades. He graduated from American Fork High School in 1957 and also earned an Associate’s Degree. As a young man he faithfully served in the California Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Talvin married his lifelong love and sweetheart Karolyn Mayhew, on June 5, 1963 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He worked for 30 years in the welfare department of the Church, developing trusting friendships with those he came in contact with. His passion in life was his family and he dedicated his life to insuring the happiness of each member. He provided a wonderful tickle-filled, laughter-inducing home to his six children he lovingly called “froggies” or “monkey shiners.” He loved doing family history with Karolyn and teaching his family about their proud Swiss heritage. Talvin was fond of reading westerns, singing both Church hymns and songs of the ‘Sons of the Pioneers,’ doing crazy hard puzzles, going on car rides, and holding Karolyn’s hand. His keen wit, teasing nature and contagious laugh were a joy to all who knew him. Talvin loved Heavenly Father and had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ that even memory loss never took from him.
One of his great joys was serving a mission with his dear wife in the Colorado Springs Mission. He also served as a temple worker for over a decade at first the Provo and then the Mount Timpanogos Temples. His attitude for service extended into many ward callings and being an instrument for good in the lives of many people. He is survived by their children, Talitha (John) Whitehead, Karol Ann (Richard) McMullin, Rashele (Duaine) Naylor, Raylyn (Michael) Poulson, and Kirk (Kristine) Teuscher; and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Karolyn, a son Talvin Scott Teuscher, son-in-law John Whitehead, his parents, and brothers DeLoy and John Gary Teuscher. Talvin’s family would like to thank Highland Glen Memory Care Center and the Home Health staff for their loving and exceptional care for many years. Thank you also to Spencer, the family of ‘your little buddy’ is grateful for your years of medical kindness.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Hillcrest 5th Ward Chapel, 680 North 350 West, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 am on Tuesday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.