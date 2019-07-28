1932-2019
Vee A Warenski, 87, of Lehi, Utah, peacefully passed away July 24th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Vee was born in Richfield, Utah on June 27, 1932. He attended schools in American Fork and graduated from Lehi High. He joined the Air Force in 1951 working in Radio Communications. In 1955 he went to work at Tooele Army Depot. He decided to go into business for himself and started Superior TV and Radio in 1959.
In 1952, Vee married Rena Mae Elder (Orem) and they were blessed with 2 girls and 3 boys. They later divorced. Vee married Karen Anderson (Salina). Together they had a daughter. After Karen’s passing, he married Sheila Roberts (Lehi) in 1997.
He is survived by his children, Vicki Williamson, Rick Warenski, Michael (Maria) Warenski, Brooke (Mike) Carter; stepchildren, Garth Anderson, Jim (Teresa) Strickland, Lee (Vicki) Strickland, Wade Tanner, Kimberlee (Doug) Conlee, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Keith Warenski.
He is preceded in death by his wives, Karen and Sheila, son Chris Warenski, daughter Tasha Warenski, son-in-law John Williamson, daughter-in-law Rebecca Warenski, his parents, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:00 am at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East American Fork, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services from 9-10 am at the same location. Graveside services will be held at approximately 2:30 pm in the Salina City Cemetery, with full military honors.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff from the V.A. for the many years of amazing care given to Vee. They would also like to thank the staff at Spring Gardens of Lindon and Shelley and Nate of Envision Hospice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.