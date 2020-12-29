Tyler Allen Westermeyer
1992 ~ 2020
Tyler Allen Westermeyer passed away at his home in Myrtle Creek Oregon on December 12. He was born Coos Bay Oregon to Anne Semon and Mark Westermeyer on Jan. 25, 1992 . He was a quiet, shy, and sensitive boy that stole his grandpa's "Papa's" heart. He went everywhere with him. In 2002, he moved to Utah with his mom, sister, and brother to Provo. He attended Sunset View, Dixon Middle school, Provo High, and Independence high. He later earned his GED at the age of 18. Tyler made friends easily because of his kind and gentle soul. He was a very talented artist that could draw, write poetry, as well as write his own lyrics. He also played the drums, guitar, and keyboard, and he sang beautifully. He also loved spending time outdoors which included fishing and camping. He is loved by many and will forever be in our hearts. He is preceded in death by his sister Brittney, grandma Anita, and grandparents Yvonne and Daryl Blanck.
He is survived by his mother Anne Semon, father Mark Westermeyer (Ellen), aunt Sandi and uncle Joey, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.