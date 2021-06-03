Tyrel Jay Gardner
Tyrel Jay Gardner, 48, of Salem, Utah, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Tyrel was born December 22, 1972, in American Fork, Utah, to Carla Jean Thompson and Dennis Earl Gardner.
He loved spending time with his family whether it be out in the mountains, on the water fishing, or just driving around exploring. He loved to spend time with his dog and side-kick Matoaka. He loved his family and was an amazing husband, father, and friend.
He was a dedicated, hard worker that loved what he did, from flooring to truck driving to being a school bus driver. He made many friends along the way and was truly one of a kind. He made an impact wherever he went, and he will be greatly missed by so many.
FOREVER, FOR ALWAYS AND NO MATTER WHAT!
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Hurst Gardner; children: Tyden Earl Gardner and Jenakah Rain Gardner; his father, Dennis Earl (Venna) Gardner; brothers: Danny Young, Russell (Vanessa) Gardner, Stephen Gardner, Gary Gardner, Glynn Young; and sisters: Shadahd Young, Tiffanie (Brady) Ainge. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Carla Jean Thompson; grandparents: Carlos Almon Thompson, Earl Blaine Gardner, Martin Sydney Cox, Lois Mary Cox; brothers: Darrel Glenn Young, Gary Blaine Gardner, and Westley Guy Gardner.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S 100 W, Payson Utah. A viewing will be held that morning, at the mortuary, from 9:30-10:45 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah 84651, Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com