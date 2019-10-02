1988-2019
Tyson Don Bybee, 31, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City. Tyson was born June 14, 1988 in Taylorsville, Utah to Chris Lee Bybee and Kelley Marie Nichols Bybee Marshall. He is a graduate of Juab High School.
He married the love of his life, Jessica Dawn Wilkinson Bybee, and they are the parents of five children. His family brought him much joy and he loved spending time with them and making many cherished memories. They were sealed as a family in the Provo City Center Temple.
Tyson worked in the Service Department at Larry H. Miller Ford and loved working there. He loved everything about cars, especially Mustangs. He also enjoyed computers and being outdoors in the mountains, hiking, fishing, and camping.
Tyson is survived by his wife, Jessica; children, Teisha, Jazmin, MaKenli, Breydon, and Kambrie Bybee, whom he adored. He also leaves behind his mother, Kelley (Steve) Marshall; siblings, Cody (Sarah) Bybee, Devin Reimann, Chriss (Ashley) Archuleta, and Joshua Archuleta; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chris Bybee; and grandparents, Leland and Jean Bybee, Lorna and Don Nichols.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 8th Ward Chapel, 1006 East 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Thursday evening, October 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah and on Friday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
