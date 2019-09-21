1939-2019
Valerie Beth Pierce Harward, 80, passed away September 17, 2019 in Highland, Utah. She was born in Brigham City, Utah to Julian Middleton Pierce and Bonnie Beth Jeppesen Jurgensmeier. She married to her husband of 33 years; Thomas Orin Harward in St George.
Val was a very loving and giving person, always willing to help with anything she could. In her youth Val was a Model, and an accomplished vocalist singing in the Southern California Mormon Choir. Val was also a skilled seamstress, sewing beauty pageant and wedding dresses. She composed beautiful songs and poetry. Val enjoyed playing and teaching the guitar. Val was a very talented person, she was able to do anything she set her mind to.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, her children: George (Christine) Perry, Allison (Greg) Forcia, Laura (DeForrest) Perry-Hipps, Peggy Bannier, Lisa (Paul) Jenkins, Rachel (Travis) Carpenter, Max (Shelley) Harward and Aydn Perry. Her step children: Angi (Blake) Bair, Amber (Jason Woodger) Wheeler, Tomi Ann (Wesley) Berg-Olsen, Tyler (Anna) Harward.
Siblings: Linda (Kenneth) Foit, Barbara (Stephen) Felt, Brenda (Taylor) Bennett, Dee (Karen) Jurgensmeier, Blair (Debbie) Jurgensmeier. Gary (Carole) Pierce, Brent (Rita) Pierce, J Steven (Karen) Pierce, Ron (Eileen) Pierce, Larry (Lucy) Pierce, Debbie Pierce (Mark) Oldham, Kevin (Mindy) Pierce. Survived by 36 grandchildren and many great grandchildren who she adored. Val is preceded in death by her parents, her children Russell Albert Perry and David Emil Bunn, a grandson, granddaughter, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Highland 2nd Ward, 4720 West Ole Bish Road, Highland. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland and Thursday from 9:45-10:45 AM at the church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.