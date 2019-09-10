1932-2019
Veldon Eugene Coleman Sr., passed away on September 6, 2019, at the age of 87.
Veldon was born on August 10, 1932, in Acequia, Idaho, to Edward and Elial Coleman. On November 27, 1957, Veldon married Iris Marie Crisson in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Funeral Services will be held on September 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Orchard 2nd Ward Chapel, 670 East 800 North, Orem Utah. Friends and family are welcome for a viewing on September 10th from 6 — 8 p.m. and from 9:45 — 10:45 a.m. on the day of the services at the orchard 2nd Ward Chapel. Veldon will be buried in the American Fork Cemetery. Please see the full obituary at www.andersonmortuary.com.