Verel Ashby
1934 - 2020
Verel Roderick Ashby passed away while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Cozette on September 5, 2020 after many years of health struggles. He leaves a loving legacy of 5 children and their spouses, 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and countless lives he touched through his art, scouting, church callings, and at BYU Food Services (including anyone who's enjoyed a cup of Y Sparkle thanks to him). A private celebration of his life will be held by his family on September 12, 2020. Condolences and memories can be sent to VAshbyMemories@gmail.com.