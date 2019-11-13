1933 — 2019
Verl Dean Shepherd, of Spanish Fork, passed away November 9, 2019. A Spanish Fork native, he was born June 7, 1933. He lived there for 75 years, then moved to Indianola, Utah. After nine years, he came back to be near family in Spanish Fork.
Verl was the son of Thomas and Leona Coates Shepherd. He married Sherrie Cox on December 26, 1952, in Payson, Utah. They raised six children over the course of 64 wonderful years. Verl loved music; he played the trumpet and harmonica. He and his family played in The Shepherd Family Band for 30 years, playing at the Fireman’s Ball and New Year’s Eve dances throughout Utah county. He also loved horseback riding, fishing, hunting, and camping, especially sitting around the campfire singing, telling stories, and playing the harmonica. He retired from Geneva Steel after 34 years and worked at Industrial Supply as a janitor for 12.
Verl is survived by his children: Carrie (Craig) Davidson of Genola; Rachel (Eric) Warner and Julie (Tim) Green, both of Spanish Fork; and Doyle Shepherd of Indianola. He is survived by 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life—Sherrie; his parents; five brothers and four sisters: Lloyd, Max, Doyle, Ray, Vern, Veda, Fay, Verda, and Arvilla. He was also preceded in death by two daughters and a son-in-law, Beverlee and Kenny Kelly, and Verleen Shepherd.
Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11:00a.m., at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation will be held the day before, Wednesday, November 13, from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m., at the funeral home and also on Thursday prior to the funeral services from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Walker Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.