1926-2020
Vern A. Stratton, born November 13, 1926, died peacefully on May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Vern was a humble, gentle, sweet, kind man who will be missed by all who knew him.
When Vern met JoAnn Ercanbrack, he knew JoAnn was the woman he would marry and be with for eternity. They were each others love and support and recently celebrated 70 years as a couple. Together, they raised a family of eight, which eventually grew with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to surround them; his spirit lives on and continues through the generations. Vern cherished his wife and family and always said they were his greatest joy.
Vern graduated from Brigham Young University with his bachelors degree and continued his education at Washington State University where he completed his masters degree in horticulture. He was a brilliant farmer, successful businessman, and grew the best peaches ever. He was an educated man who had many career opportunities and chose what was in his heart, working the land, and growing fruits and vegetables for all to enjoy.
He answered the call for service and was a dutiful member in his church and community. Always generous, sometimes to a fault, and ever willing to lend a hand.
Vern was welcomed by his two sons and generations of family for a happy and joyous reunion in heaven.
We will always miss his generous kind soul and our husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa will always be embedded in our hearts.
