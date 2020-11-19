Vicki Ann Polansky Johnson
Vicki Ann Polansky Johnson, 74, passed away suddenly November 12, 2020, due to COVID-19 and her many underlying health issues. Vicki was born September 14, 1946, to Victor and Nell Polansky in Mason City, Iowa. She was the fifth of seven children, and one of two sets of twins.
Vicki was raised in Mason City and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints when she was 20 years old. She later attended Brigham Young University where she graduated with a degree in social work. While at BYU she met her companion of 49 years, Jeffrey Johnson, and after a whirlwind courtship, they were sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple in 1971.
Jeff's service in the Air Force took them coast to coast, from California to Maine and back to Utah again, and with every move, Vicki quickly took up a cause. She ran a before and after school childcare facility for low income families in Glendale, California, and successfully launched a public effort to improve the educational opportunities for special needs learners in northern Maine.
Her passion for community and service was a driving force in Vicki's life. As a former military wife, she was dedicated to supporting wounded veterans and their families. Vicki also organized charitable events for the Utah Valley Symphony Orchestra and served as the secretary of the Utah State Women's Legislative Council. She also enjoyed singing and performing with the Medical Melodies (physician's spouses).
Vicki's personality was as big as her smile and as loud as her laughter. She was a force of nature when she wanted something done and was always one for a good adventure. Vicki made friends everywhere she went and touched countless lives with her service and love.
By far, Vicki's deepest passion and most meaningful service was to her children and grandchildren. She was active in her boys' lives and was known as a "fun mom". She made sure her boys and their friends knew they were loved. As a grandma, one of her favorite pastimes was spoiling her grandkids. Though her health challenges slowed her down considerably, she will always be remembered as that fun-loving wife and mother to her family and friends.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jerry, JoAnne, Kevin, and her twin brother, Ric. She's survived by her husband Jeff; sons, Blake (Stacie) and Derek (Elisabeth); grandchildren: Alex, Anna, Olivia, Sophia, Brock, Isaac, and Tabitha; and her siblings Paul Polansky and Kathy Polansky-Leigh.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sundberg Olpin Mortuary located at 495 South State Street in Orem, UT. Funeral services will be streamed on YouTube. Burial will be at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, UT following the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Operation Homefront to support military families. www.operationhomefront.org
Streaming Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uvUsNEnbIU&feature=youtu.be
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.