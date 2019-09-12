1965-2019
Vicky Ann Lowder, 54, was born January 2, 1965, to Galen and Barbara Grossarth. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She married Todd B Lowder on August 21, 1985 in the Salt Lake City temple. She is the mother to four daughters, three sons-in-law and grandmother to two granddaughters and one grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Steven, and sister Jody. She is survived by her daughters Allison (Chris), Janelle (Brett), Hayley, and Holly (John). Vicky dedicated her life in service to her family and her Father in Heaven. She served in various callings including Primary President, Relief Society President, Young Women’s President, and temple ordinance worker. She always put the needs and wants of her family before her own. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, romantic comedies, and especially being a hostess. She was known as “my second Mom” to many nieces and nephews for opening her home, feeding, listening, and being a gathering place for fun events. Vicky was loved by all who knew her. She had malice for no one, love for everyone, always faithful and quietly stalwart, never wanting for attention, and will be greatly missed. Her Christlike example is the legacy left for her children to continue. Thank you for the many heartfelt prayers offered on our behalf. We did not receive the answer and miracle we hoped for, but the many tender mercies and miracles we experienced were no doubt an answer to those prayers. We are left with an even stronger appreciation for our Heavenly Father’s love for us. Special thanks to Canyon Home Health and Hospice for providing a miraculous day at home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Cedar Hills West Stake Center, 4580 West Cedar Hills Dr., Cedar Hills. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland and on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 at the church. Burial at the Highland City Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.