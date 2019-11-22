1930-2019
Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Vincent Jones passed away peacefully on the morning of November 19, 2019. He was reunited on the other side with the love of his life, Margaret and son Keven along with other family members.
Vincent was born on May 5, 1930 in Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Lawrence Isaiah and Essie E. (Harris) Jones. He married Margaret Elaine Boswell, Augusts 28, 1948 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 25, 1957.
He is survived by his children; Linda Rae (DeLoy) Adams, Debra Kae (Bob) Harris and David Lee Jones. 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Three brothers; Dale Charles Jones, Gene Lane Jones, and Lynn Jones. Two sisters; Beverly Paul and LaRaine Holman.
He was preceded in death by his wife and son, Margaret Elaine (Boswell) Jones and Keven Vincent Jones. His Parents; Lawrence Isaiah Jones and Essie E. (Harris) Jones. One sister, Juanita (Jones) Tallant, and five brothers; Joseph Lawrence Jones, Buster Isaiah Jones, Aralda Jones, Robert Jones and Deloy Jones.
Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the LDS Church building located at 180 South Coleman, Tooele, UT. Viewing 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Services will follow. Internment at Tooele City Cemetery. For full obituary visit: www.TateMortuary.com.