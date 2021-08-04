Virginia "Ginie" Johnson
1933-2021
Ginie Johnson, 88, completed the mission her Heavenly Father sent her here to do and returned to Him and her family in Heaven on July 31, 2021, passing away at home after years of being in constant pain. It was a true miracle that she was able to spend her last few days virtually pain-free and pass away peacefully.
Ginie was born in Birdseye, Utah, at the family farm, to Earl Guy Gardner and Maggie Rigby Gardner, on April 17, 1933. Ginie is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Blaine Gardner, Dean Gardner, Von Gardner, Odetta West, Anna Healy, Madge Truman; and a granddaughter, Aubrey Johnson. Ginie is survived by her husband, Frank Johnson, Spanish Fork UT; children: Jay Johnson (Barbara ), Yuba City CA; Anita Proctor (Phil,) Springville UT; Gary Johnson (Cynthia), Spanish Fork UT; Frank Johnson Jr (Sherri), Springville UT; Earl Johnson, Spanish Fork UT; Brent Johnson (Stacy), Springville UT; and (almost daughters): Ashlee Stewart, Salem UT; and Brailey Christensen, Spanish Fork UT; as well as 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Mom married Melvin Burnside in 1948, they had 3 children together. They later divorced.
Mom married the love of her life, Frank E. Johnson, on December 10, 1959, in the front room of her Mom's house. They had three children together; and they were later sealed for time and all eternity, with their children, in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. Mom and Dad played a huge role in helping to raise their granddaughters, Ashlee and Brailey.
Mom loved the mountains, being outdoors, and going for long drives in her Cadillac with the "moonroof" open so she could see, as she called it "the Woofer Moon". She also enjoyed dragging her children along with her on long walks in the middle of the night, down dark and sometime scary old farm roads, and having her kids rub her feet and back so much so that you would always ask if that was good enough a little early, because she would always hold up her finger and say "one more time."
Mom was an extremely hard worker, who worked a full-time job and still took care of all her family's needs. She opened Ginie's Cafe and later opened Ginie's Dinner and Pancake House. Mom truly was the best person you could ever want to meet. She had a genuine love for everyone and made them feel at ease and at home when they were around her. It didn't matter what station you held in life, Mom treated everyone with the same love and affection that she did her own children. Mom had a unique ability to make everyone around her feel that they were her favorite. When you talked to her, you had her full attention and she was always supportive of anything that you wanted to do. Even in her last days, Mom was asking everyone what she could do for them and making sure that they were all right. Mom is the most Christlike person we have ever known. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Mom we have been truly blessed to have you as a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend, Confidant etc. We Love you, Mom, you will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Heather Lyman for all of her help at this difficult time.
There will be a viewing Thursday evening, August 5, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, UT. A second viewing will be Friday morning, August 6, 2021, at the Salem 10th Ward Church, 160 South 460 West, Salem, UT from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. also at the Salem 10th Ward Church. Burial will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.