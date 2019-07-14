1927-2019
On the evening of Wednesday July 10 Virginia Principi Albanese passed away peacefully at home in Pleasant Grove, Utah with family at her side. She was born May 16, 1927 in Armstrong, Argentina to Italian parents Constante and Josefa Principi and was the fourth of five children. She grew up and worked on the family farm until she was 25 years old, when she took a trip to the big city of Buenos Aires to visit her cousin. It was on this trip she met her husband, an Italian shoemaker and World War II veteran, Hilario Albanese. Seven months later they married and one year after that had their first and only child.
Virginia worked alongside her husband for over 30 years in the shoemaker and repair business, until his passing in 1985. Virginia moved to Utah in 1999 to be close to her daughter and her grandchildren. She adapted to the United States with ease and happiness. She attended senior centers in Provo and Orem where she made friends and would come home excited with stories to share. She had a strong faith throughout her life.
Virginia, “grandma”, took pride in knowing her way around a farm and loved telling stories of growing up on the farm. Grandma loved bread, puzzles, all animals, especially horses, birds, cats and one special boxer dog, “la Luca.” She never forgot a name and was remarkable at keeping in touch with friends and family, near and far. She loved her daughter and three grandchildren very much and will be missed by them immensely.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Hilario, her parents Constante and Josefa, her sister Angela and her brothers Rogelio, Amadeo and Carlos. She is survived by her daughter, Josefina, her three grandchildren, Andrea, Marcelo and Gabriela and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
“Un gran abrazo y beso abuela!”