Vivian Hunter Turner
Vivian Hunter Turner passed away on May 27, 2021 at the age of 85.
Vivian was born January 3, 1936 in American Fork, Utah to Asa Elmo Hunter and Ferl Lucretia Pulley Hunter. She was the 5th of 6 children.
She married Ronald J. Turner on June 24, 1955 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They had 3 children, Michael Steven, Kenneth R., and Michelle.
Vivian had a deep love for America, the inspiring flag, and especially her pioneer heritage. Music stirred her soul. She had a special gift of expressing her thoughts and feelings through poetry. She loved books and had a deep passion for history.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her life. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, serving faithfully in many callings throughout her life. She had a firm testimony of her Savior and was continually striving to become more like him. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends whose lives she touched by her love and devotion to them.
She is survived by her 3 children, Michael Steven (Ruby) Turner, Menifee, CA., Kenneth R. (Marsha) Turner, Kaysville, UT., Michelle (Todd) Robinson, Moroni, UT., 15 grandchildren and 18 Great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Monday June 7, 2021 at 11:00 am in the American Fork 30th ward chapel, 270 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Family and Friends may call Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Anderson and Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Monday morning 9:45-10:45 prior to services at the 30th ward chapel. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at andersonmortuary.com.