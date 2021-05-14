Vona Dee Carter Vernon
Vona Dee Carter Vernon passed away on May 11, 2021 from complications following a stroke. She was born on November 13, 1935 to Stanley Preston Carter and Clara Gull Carter. Vona Dee grew up on a dairy farm on 6th South in Provo. She learned to work hard from an early age alongside her two brothers Delos and Gene. She milked cows, planted and harvested crops, took care of the animals, and performed all the other necessary chores needed to keep a large dairy farm working. She loved riding her two horses, "Pebbles" and "Babe."
She excelled in her schooling and graduated from Provo High School and LDS Seminary in 1954. While in high school she joined the accordion club, where she not only learned to play the accordion but she met Wayne Vernon of Orem who was also a member of the club. They enjoyed playing their accordions together for many years and were in tune with each other from the start.
Vona Dee and Wayne were married on January 14, 1954 in the Manti Temple. They made their home in Orem where they raised their 5 children. She was always an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving with all her heart in whatever position she was called to. She received the top 2 scouting honors of Silver Fawn and Silver Beaver Awards for her many years of service. Vona Dee and Wayne fulfilled two service missions together.
Vona Dee enjoyed many things in life. She crocheted 100's of baby blankets that she gave away. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and traveling. She loved going for rides "around the block", watching her hummingbirds, going to garage sales, and wearing "Happy Socks". She enjoyed growing and picking her raspberries and canning fruit and vegetables. Most of all she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and neighbor to her many dear friends.
She is survived by her son and four daughters, Tommy Wayne Vernon (Kathy), Terry DaNece Maag (Jeff), Jaquelyn Guthrie (Dixon), Annette Hovey, Sue Hansen, 16 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne Preston Vernon and her two younger brothers: Delos and Gene.
Vona Dee always had a welcoming home. Her door was always open and friends and family were welcomed with a smile, a hug and a joke. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. We love you mom.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem. Funeral Services will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel located at 546 North 500 West, Orem, with a viewing that morning from 9:30-10:30am prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com