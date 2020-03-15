W. Oliver Nielsen

1949-2020
William Oliver Nielsen, age 70, of Springville, passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born October 7, 1949 in Springerville, Arizona to William Ole and Gwendolyn Tiffany Nielsen. He married his eternal companion Sandy on December 4, 1970, in the Mesa, Arizona Temple.
Oliver served in the Army Special Forces, retired from the Springville Police Department with 25 years of service, and completed his career with BYU police department assigned to the Missionary Training Center. He served his church faithfully in many different capacities including bishop, and especially loved working with the youth. He fulfilled a life-long dream by serving with his wife in the Provo, Utah mission. He was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, protector, and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy, his eight children: Lora (Allan) Shinney, Shane (Lisa) Nielsen, Wade (Shelane) Nielsen, Jared Nielsen, Trevor (Mandi) Nielsen, Mathew (Heidi) Nielsen, Cristal (Jacob) Enszer, and Wyatt (Kamila) Nielsen; 33 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Gerald Nielsen, Zilpha (Allen) Gardner, and Earlene Tessem. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Frank Nielsen, Wilbur Nielsen, Elaine Turner, and Ronald Nielsen.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Spring Creek South Stake Center, located at 350 North 400 East, Springville, Utah. Due to current health concerns the services will also be viewable online, see www.wonielsen.com for details. A Public viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville. Burial will be in the Springville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do a small act of service for someone else, as Oliver was always doing.