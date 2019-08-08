1980-2019
Wade Scott Robbins Passed on August 4th 2019 at the age of 39. Wade was born in Provo, Utah, to Leslie Mackey French and Scott Kay Robbins on May 9, 1980. Wade’s greatest joy was being a loving son, father, brother, cousin and uncle. He wore his heart on his sleeve and was willing to drop anything help his family and friends. His greatest Joy was restoring cars and this was also his work ambition as Auto Body Technician. Wade spent most of his life in Utah County area, where he attended Alpine School District. Wade love the outdoors camping, boating and spending time on the Lake Fishing. Wade is survived by his son Jaxson Ryder Robbins who was his world and the light of his life. Also survived by his parents, Leslie and Lee French and Scott and Laura Robbins; Brothers and sisters Brett Anderson (Kristen) niece Sky Lynn Anderson, Casey French (Rachelle) Sarah French (Dave) Dustin French, Nicole French, Tyson J Robbins (Ahli) and Travis C Robbins (McKinsay) 7 Nephews and 5 nieces, Grandmothers Gaynell Mackey and Wanda Robbins and many other loving relatives that will miss him deeply. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Darrell and Doris Mackey and Kay Robbins. Other family members who were waiting for him with open arms. Celebration of Life will be held August 15, 2019 at Legacy Funerals and Cremations 3595 N. Main Street Spanish Fork, Utah at 6:00 PM