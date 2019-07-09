1945 — 2019
Waldo (Wally) Lee Pace, 74, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away peacefully at his home the morning of June 3rd, 2019.
He was born in Payson, Utah on June 1st, 1945 to Spencer & Donna Pace.
He had many accomplishments in life. He graduated from Spanish Fork High School. He was married and had two sons, Shane and Jared Pace. Other accomplishments include: professional boxing, professional bull-riding, as well as serving in Vietnam in the US Army. He was also a member of the Local 140 Union as a welder for 50 years. He later went on to marry Cindy Peterson. He became a stepfather to Chanell & Jesse Peterson and a beloved Grandpa to Joslyn and Tayslee Costanzo and Livi & Zoey Gomez.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Cindy. He is survived by his sons, Shane and Jared Pace, Zac & Chanell Costanzo, Jesse Peterson, Wayne Pace, Kathy Pace; his granddaughters, Joslyn & Tayslee Costanzo, Livi & Zoey Gomez; and many family members, friends, and motorcycle enthusiasts who miss him dearly!
A memorial will be held at The Steelworkers Pavilion at Jolley’s Ranch in Springville Canyon on July 13, 2019 from 12-4 PM. It will be an open event and you are welcome to come anytime to share your memories and love for a great man.