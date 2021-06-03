Wallace Duane Hamblin
Wallace Duane Hamblin born in Provo Utah September 13th, 1943, to Margaret Gurr and Lyman Dwayne Hamblin. Wallace passed away in Fort Myers Florida May 27th, 2021. Wallace was married to Joan Roberts in the Manti Temple and had two children.
He left behind his daughter, Lisa Hamblin Goff; son-in-law, Scott Boyd Goff; son, Larry Duane Hamblin; daughter-in-law, Heather Massey Hamblin; and his five grandkids Jordan Goff, Tanner Hamblin, Mckella Goff, Kallie Hamblin, and Kira Hamblin. Also, his brothers and sisters: Wyman Leslie Hamblin and (Kay), Linda Lee Averett, Wanda Lou York and (Ted), Dennis Curt Hamblin and (Sandra), Pamela Sue Logan and (Mike). Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Roberts, his sister, Betty Jean Thompson and his two brothers, Larry Dee Hamblin and Steven Chad Hamblin and his brother-in-law, Lionel Averett.
He served on the Richard S Edwards naval ship served on an LDS mission to England. He worked at the prison teaching welding and also owned his own shop welding built it from the ground up. His Hobbies were hunting, camping, traveling and four wheeling. He also loved Rascal riding around town his last few years. He loved his family and loved animals and was very kind-hearted. He was also a very big tease.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville. There will be a viewing at the mortuary from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.