Walter Reed Webb
Walter Reed Webb, our dad and grandpa and cowboy, and long-time resident of Palmyra, Utah, left these western ranges for heaven on February 7, 2021. He was born January 6, 1947, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Walter Kemmis Webb and Leah Victoria Swenson Webb. He had three brothers and a sister. He attended schools in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. In his teenage years, he was a member of the car club, Woj Woda; he also participated in rodeo, riding broncs and bulls. He served his country in the Army National Guard.
He married Cathleen Jeffs on October 10, 1978, in Salem, Utah. Although they later divorced, they remained good friends; he spent his last days in her home under the care of her and his family.
Reed worked for US Steel, Geneva Works, for 36 years. He rode with Spanish Fork Cattlemen Association for years, helping brand and herd cattle to their summer ranges, riding roundups in the Fall, and fencing and general chores, which he loved doing. He was always helping others with their livestock. He enjoyed owning herds of his own cattle.
He also liked gardening and yardwork; he won awards for his beautifully designed, well-kept yard in Palmyra. He also liked fossil and rock hunting; loved fishing and taking long rides, and going to the mountains, and hanging out at the coffee shop with his buddies. He loved museums, learning about history, and Native Americans, as well as finding out all he could on how to care for Mother Earth. He was book-smart, but a man of few words. His actions spoke for him.
Reed adored his grandchildren: Janessa, Addison, Eli, and Briar; and would have loved Arlo (soon to be born), too.
He is survived by his children: Millie Ann (Bradford) Koyle, and Erica (Jafet) Cervantes; and sons, Braden Swasey and Jeffery Reed (Exonnie) Webb. Also survived by his 4, soon to be 5, grandchildren; his sister, Karolyn Pendleton; and his ex-wife, Cathleen. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his three brothers: Paul, Richard, and Allen Webb.
A viewing for family and friends will be held both Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. as well as Friday morning, February 12th from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. Funeral service will also be at the funeral home on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. Please observe CoVid protocol by wearing a face mask and observing social distancing at the viewing, services, and cemetery.
Reed's family expresses heartfelt thanks to Maple Creek Hospice for their tender and attentive care of Reed in his final days.
