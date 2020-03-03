1929-2020
Wanda Hall McDonald passed away in her home Friday February 28, 2020. Wanda was born November 9, 1929, in Washington, Utah to George Albert Hall, Jr., and Vera Muriel Thayne, near the beginning of the Great Depression.
Wanda married Ralph McDonald in the St. George Temple, December 23, 1953. They are the parents of four children, Susan Chestnut (Craig), David McDonald (Vicky), Marcia McDonald, and Kent McDonald (Laurie). They have 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt. Mahogany First Ward Chapel, 408 West 1300 North, Pleasant Grove with a viewing from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and expanded obituary information is available at www.olpinmortuary.com.