Wanda Jane Richardson Bailey
1932 ~ 2020
Wanda Jane Richardson Bailey.
Passed away on Dec,24,2020 of failing health.
She was Born on August 7,1932 To Irvan and may Richardson.
She married Walter Ray Bailey on June 21.1962
She lost him on Feb.19.2001.
She has also lost her oldest son Roger Bailey and a Granddaughter Jeanette Hutchinson
Wanda love all her children
Roger Bailey (passed) Rayleen Larsen(Geoff) Moroni . Sherry sheehan
Wendell Bailey (Bonnie) Spanish fork.
Mary Goode(Darwin) spanish fork
Brian Bailey. Moroni
Walter Bailey
Rose Valdez (Manuel)
Wanda loved everyone of her grand children
She. Had 20 Grandchildren 61 Great grand children and 31 Great Great Children.
We are all going to miss your unconditional love you had for your Family . Just know you have a place in are hearts forever till we meet again in Heaven.