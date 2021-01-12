Wanda Larson Bonnett
Wanda Mariene Larson Bonnett, creator of quilts, smiles, and grammatically perfect sentences, passed away peacefully on January 7th at the age of 89. She lived a full life, brimming with love, and was endlessly devoted to her friends and family. After decades of spreading joy, Wanda asked that we apologize on her behalf no more cranberry sauce. However, her recipe and life story are available to inspire, uplift, and nourish. Read more at https://www.goffmortuary.com/obituary/
Wanda-Bonnett.
Wanda was the daughter of Edna Leona Wood and Earl Larson and sister of May, Leroy and Paul. She is survived by her 4 children, Lori, Doug, Suzy, Greg; 2 step-children, Bruce and Sharon; 17 grandchildren; and 44 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at the Edgemont Chapel at 2950 N Canyon Rd, Provo, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 am-10:30 am; interment will be held at the Provo CIty Cemetery, located at 610 S State Street, Provo, Utah. Wanda's memorial service will be live-streamed at https://bit.ly/39fiCWl (scroll down to where it says Wanda E5 Funeral for Wanda Bonnett).
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to initiate a meaningful conversation with a long-lost friend or family member in honor of Wanda, who appreciated few things more than a good chat.