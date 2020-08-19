Ward Franklin (Frank) Savage, Jr.
1931 - 2020
Ward Franklin (Frank) Savage, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Orem, Utah. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ward F. Savage and Ethelyn Brown on October 30, 1931. He was preceded in death by his wife DeLoa Porter in 1992, great-granddaughter Eve, daughter-in-law Karen Finlinson Savage, and brothers Bill and Bruce.
A visitation will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 from 7-8 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 East 800 North, Orem. A private family service will be held on Friday August 21, 2020.
He is survived by his second wife Beth Savage, and the children of Frank and DeLoa: David (Karen) Savage, of Omaha, NE, Polly Savage (Jim) Barentine, of Las Cruces, NM, Eric Savage, of Mesa, AZ, MaryAnne Savage (Ron) Reid, of Highland, UT, and Dianne (Jerry) Savage Gowans, of Lehi, UT. He has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He has one living sibling, Jerry Savage, of Cedar City, UT.
There will be a live stream of the service on Friday starting at 10 am. Condolences, a full obituary and the live stream may be found at www.walkersanderson.com.