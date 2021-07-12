Wayne Eugene Peterson
Wayne Eugene Peterson passed away July 7, 2021 in Spanish Fork, Utah. He was born on Jan. 2, 1936 to Frances Thompson Peterson and Mary Almana Atwood in Spanish Fork, Utah. He is survived by his wife Arlene, son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Funeral will be 7/13/21 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 7/12/21 from 6 to 8 pm and from 9:45 to 10:45 am before the funeral. www.walkermemorial.com