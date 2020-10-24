Wayne Ross Finnegan
Wayne Ross Finnegan passed away, October 16th, 2020 at 9:46 AM. Wayne was born May 30th, 1944 in Anaconda, Montana to Elmer & Catherine Finnegan. He grew up there and graduated as a Copperhead at Anaconda High. He then joined the Air-force & met a Scottish lass, his soul-mate Valerie, on a base in Nebraska. They were married on Valentine's Day in 1967 in the Idaho Falls Temple for time & all eternity.
They went on to have 1 daughter and 4 sons whom they raised in Orem, Utah. After the Air-force, he joined the Army reserve as a medic. He served in the military for a total of 25 years. Wayne graduated from BYU in History & Physical Education. He worked at the BYU Bookstore & MTC Bookstore as Manager for 39 years before retiring.
Wayne served in the Boy Scouts for 40 years. Ultimately, he was awarded the Silver Beaver for his distinguished service. From 2011-2012 Wayne and his sweetheart served a mission in Tacoma, Washington on the Naval Submarine Base Bangor, where he shared his deep love of the Savior, with power, to the military families in that area.
Wayne lives on through his wife Valerie Finnegan, his children & their spouses Arlene & Sid, Dave & Laura, Shawn & Amy, Chris & Jen, & Steve & Val. His 20 grandchildren and his 7 great grandchildren. And the rest of his extended family, friends, and the countless people he blessed for the good. He lived & loved well.
In lieu of flowers & to honor his legacy please donate to the Humanitarian Fund. His public viewing will be held on October 29th, 2020 at 7:00-8:30 PM at the Walker Sanderson mortuary. 646 E 800 N #4241, Orem, UT 84097. Social distancing and masks are requested. On October 30th a small, private funeral service will be held at the Orem City Cemetery at 10 AM for his family. Others, unable to attend, can join via Live Webcast in their homes. https://www.walkersanderson.com/webc
