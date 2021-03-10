Wayne Van Wagenen
1952 - 2021
Wayne Harold Van Wagenen, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away March 1, 2021 at his home in Provo. He was born June 28, 1952, to Frank and Phyllis Barker Van Wagenen. He was their sixth of seven children.
Wayne attended the Maeser School, Farrer Junior High, and Provo High School, and later Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. He had strong roots in Utah, but lived in such diverse places as Weed, Yreka, and Redding, Calif., Hawaii, Colo., and also for a time in Japan.
Wayne was an excellent skier, but taking a cue from his mother Phyllis, his great sports love was golf. The only thing that challenged Wayne's love of golf was his devotion to the Kansas City Chiefs football team. At the time of his passing, he was still in mourning over their recent Super Bowl loss.
Wayne was so proud of his children. He loved sharing stories of his daughter Ariane's political adventures when she lived in Washington, D.C. He bragged about his son Ben graduating from culinary school and becoming a chef in a fancy restaurant in Las Vegas. And he was so proud of his daughter Charlee's athleticism, from graduating college with a Kinesiology degree, to her accomplishments in competitive swimming and cheerleading. The loss of his son Cody, who died in a car accident at the young age of 20, was incredibly difficult for Wayne and he was never the same after that.
Wayne was an extremely talented craftsman at a very young age. When he was 16, he built a cabin at Sundance for filmmaker Sydney Pollack and his wife Claire, which was remarkable for his age. He had mathematical skills that enabled him to figure out the most complex of cuts. He relished challenging jobs and was an expert in cutting crown molding and angular stairways.
Wayne was lucky to have a series of wonderful dogs throughout his life, and he loved them dearly. He was preceded in his death by "Cowboy," a beautiful Irish setter, and by "Alfie" and "Abbie," two Bernese Mountain dogs. He is survived by his dog, "Andie," a Bernese Mountain dog of huge proportions.
All of Wayne's siblings (as well as the adult children of his siblings) most appreciated Wayne's commitment to taking care of his mother Phyllis. Sometime after Frank passed away, Phyllis broke her hip. From that day forward, Wayne relocated from California. For the next 11 years, Wayne was there to help Mom.
Wayne is survived by three of his five children, Ariane (Gabriel Le Chevallier), of Portland, Oregon; Ben Van Wagenen of Heber, Utah; and Charlee (Jason Conway) of Seattle; and one grandson, Robert (Ariane's son). He was preceded in death by his first son Cody who died in 2002, his infant daughter Mischalee who died in 1980, his parents, and his self-described "sidekick" Kathy Brereton of Provo, who passed away last December, and whose passing was difficult for Wayne to bear.
His five surviving siblings are Lola Van Wagenen (George Burrill) of Vt. and New Zealand; Richard Van Wagenen (Sherry Alvord) of Newport Beach, Calif. and Sundance, Utah; Gary Van Wagenen of Seattle, Wash.; Betty Van Wagenen of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.; and Lita Van Wagenen (Brett Valette) of Superior, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of "Wayne Van Wagenen" to the Humane Society of Utah to celebrate his love of dogs.
