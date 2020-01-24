Wilford “Bill” Joel Hoglund, 90, of Pleasant Grove passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the early morning.
Bill was born at home in Salt Lake City, UT to Catherine Sophia Park and Joseph Wilford Hoglund on July 26, 1929. He married Mary K Weeks in 1949.
He is survived by his children: Michael of Herriman; Linda Ferguson of American Fork; Gary (Collett) of Lindon; Kathy; Kerry (Marlene) of Colorado Springs, CO; Sharon Christensen of Las Vegas, NV; 37 grandkids and 47 great grandchildren and brother, Boyd (LaDean) of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and son, Richie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Building located at, 455 East 200 South, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 pm at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove and at the church on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 am prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com