1940-2020
William Alan Bahr (Coach), 79, peacefully left this earth on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with a room full of loving family cheering his final game. He was born September 11, 1940 to William Martin and Ruth Mitchell Bahr in Ontario, Oregon. He attended Lehi High School, played football at Dixie College, received a bachelor’s degree in education from Utah State University and served in the U.S Army as a medic. Alan and his true love, Connie were married in the Salt Lake Temple on July 1, 1959.
Alan’s greatest pride was his family; he was our biggest fan and our wisest advisor. He took delight in supporting and coaching his children and grandchildren in their many games, concerts and recitals. Coaching was Alan’s talent and joy. He loved working with the youth and made a difference in the lives of many students.
Alan loved the gospel and enjoyed serving in many capacities from Bishop to High Councilman to gospel doctrine teacher but being nursery leader was his favorite because he could get down on the floor with the children and play (and snacks).
Alan is survived by daughters Michelle Cloud (Allen), Pamalyn Andersen (Chuck), Kathy Anderton (Greg), Karen Anderson, sons Gregg Bahr (Camie) and Chad Bahr (Tanya), twenty-two grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Don and Sisters Jean, Sharon and Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Connie, mother, father, sister Wilma, and brothers Carl, Leland and Marvin.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16th, at 11:30 am, at the Aspen 8th Ward, 1485 North 800 West, Orem, Utah, where Viewings will be held Wednesday, January 15th, from 6:00 to 8:30 pm and prior to services on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors in Lindon City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.