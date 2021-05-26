William Albert Miller
On Sunday, May 23, 2021, surrounded by family at his home, William Albert Miller joined his eternal sweetheart after being apart for a year and a half. William, also known as Bill, Doctor Miller, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Uncle Bill, Bishop Miller, President Miller, Elder Miller and many other titles he was known by during his 91 year journey here on earth.
William was born on July 26, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to George and Catherine Miller. He grew up in Beaver, Utah where he met his sweetheart, Elretta Bradshaw. After serving a mission in California, they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple on December 21, 1951. Together they raised a family and together served at the Church Genealogy Mission in Salt Lake for 4 years and the Provo Missionary Training Center for 4 years, and as a Mt. Timpanogos Ordinance worker for 11 years.
Second to his family, William had several loves in his life including God, Country, Dentistry, BYU and the Boy Scouts of America. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities including Bishop, High Counselor and Stake President. William served our country in the Air Force for 9 years and was active in the local community. He attended and received his degree in dentistry from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry and shortly thereafter, moved to Lehi where he practiced dentistry from 1964 to 1994 when he retired. William graduated from BYU and continued to support his alma mater as a Silver and Gold Cougar in the Cougar Club and as season ticket holder to both BYU Football and BYU Basketball (Section A, Row 6, Seats 1 and 2). His other great love was the Boy Scouts of America where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth and continued serving for over 70 years. He served as the Utah National Parks Council President and on the national council. He received several recognition and awards including the Silver Beaver, and Distinguished Eagle Scout Award. He loved what he did and loved taking his family along with him to dental conventions, BSA National Conventions and BSA National Scout Jamborees.
William was preceded in death by his wife Elretta, parents George and Catherine Miller, daughter Nancy Louise Miller Brailsford, brothers George Miller and David Miller, granddaughter Jaime Lee Miller, sister-in-law Lois Bradshaw Miller and brother-in-law Wendall White.
He is survived by his children, William Miller, Brad (Sharell) Miller, Julie (Russ) Walters and Michael Miller, Sister Gwennie White, sister-in-law's Delores Miller and Linda Moore, 31 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Angel Arana and the staff at Active Home Health, Hospice & Personal Care for the loving and tender care they provided in Dad's final days.
Funeral services will be held at the Lehi East Stake Center (851 North 1200 East) at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 27th. A viewing will be held at Wing Mortuary 118 E Main Lehi, UT on Wednesday, May 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and at the Lehi East Stake Center prior to the funeral services from 10:00 to 10:45. Interment will be at Lehi City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary fund.