1938–2021
William "Bill" Bleggi of Mapleton, passed away on Sunday February 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on July 9, 1938 to Angelo and Olga Bleggi at home in Helper, Utah. He grew up with his older sister Joan and younger brother Leon. He lived with his family in Helper, Mapleton, San Francisco and Springville. He met his sweetheart, Donna Wentz, at a Springville High School dance. They were married February 6, 1958, spending 63 years together. They were wonderful parents to Bret, Andy and Shelly.
Bill attended University of Utah and worked in the civil engineering field with the Federal Government in Utah, Wyoming, Alaska and Washington State before retiring to Mapleton in 1994. Bill and Donna then started Blue Wing Studio, a successful art gallery and framing business. Bill was interested in woodworking all his life and learned the art of Northwest Indian Carving while living in the Northwest. He and his son Bret started Bleggi Carvings, known for their waterfowl carvings. Their works were sold to collectors and shown in galleries.
Bill also enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. He loved being around people and helping those in need. The most important thing to him was his family. He loved being Grandpa Bill to his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He and Donna traveled throughout the country never wanting to miss graduations, weddings and other special events in their children and grand-children's lives.
Bill joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1960s. One of his favorite church callings was Scout Leader in Mapleton in the 1960s. He stayed in touch with several of his scouts throughout his life, many of them remembering the positive impact he had on their lives. In his retirement years, he was a temple worker at the Provo Temple. He worked the early morning shift for many years and enjoyed serving and meeting new people.
He is survived by his wife Donna, his three children Bret (Elaine) Bleggi of Ellensburg, Washington, Andy (Anne) Bleggi of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Shelly (Leighton) Bleggi Linton of Oakland, California; his brother Leon (Judy) Bleggi of Rexburg, Idaho; eight grandchildren Christopher, Holly, Joshua, Angela, Lauren, Caroline, Michael, Ashley and one great-grandchild Aiden. He was preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Olga Bleggi, his sister Joan Lee and twin granddaughters Ashley Ann and Amber Marie.
A family funeral service will be held Friday March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South in Springville. Due to COVID-19, all are welcome to attend the virtual services at the following link https:/www.facebook.com/wheelermortu
ary. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville. Masks will be required for those attending in person and COVID-19 social distancing protocol will be observed.
The family would like to thank Ashford Assisted Living and A Plus Hospice for their care and support during Bill's final time.