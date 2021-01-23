William Bill Carter
On January 14th our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away at home at the age 93 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born February 24th, 1927, in Spring Lake Utah the third, of 9 children to Reuben Carter and Marinda Menlove Carter. Dad married his sweetheart on June 24, 1950 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple, together they spent 67 wonderful years together until she passed away in August of 2017. Together they raised 4 boys and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, and boating. Dad had a lifelong passion for horses he loved raising, training, racing, riding and showing quality Quarter Horses. He was one on the original members of the Payson Racing Association.
Bill was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as the Ward Clerk and in the scouting program in his ward for many years.
He joined the US Navy shortly after graduating from Payson High School and served his county in Japan during the end of WW2. After returning from the Navy, he worked at Geneva Steel for 36 years, and then went to work for Payson City in the parks department for several years. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, raising horses, cutting firewood and growing a large garden. He never lost his love of hunting, harvesting a big horn sheep at 87 and his last deer at age 91.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife Jeanine, two sons and a daughter in law Randy and Connie Carter, Jeff Carter and granddaughter Kimberly Carter. Also, his parents Reuben and Marinda Carter two brothers and three sisters Grove Carter, Dan Carter, Rowene Knapp, Verna Taylor and Cathlene Caras. He is survived by two sons and three daughter in laws, Clair (Cindy) Carter, Marc (Chris) Carter of Payson and Pat Carter of Santaquin, one sister and two brothers Iona Spainhower, Mac Carter and Curtis Carter 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild.
A visitation will be held in his honor at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah on Tuesday, January 26th ,2021 from 6 -8 PM. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 27th at 12 PM at the Payson City Cemetery.