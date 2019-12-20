William "Bill" Hamblin

1954-2019
William James (Bill) Hamblin passed away suddenly from a cardiac event in Frisco, Texas on the afternoon of December 10, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born on December 1, 1954 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to William Kenneth Hamblin and Sarah Ann Peterlein. He grew up in Provo, Utah where he developed a love of travel and learning from a young age thanks to his father who had the same spirit of exploration.
Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His knowledge of the Book of Mormon and other scriptures was vast and comprehensive. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy from 1973-75.
Bill had a lifelong love of learning and teaching. He graduated from Provo High School and received his bachelor’s degree in history from BYU, and PH.D. in Middle Eastern History from the University of Michigan in 1985. He joined the History faculty of Brigham Young University in 1989 where he was recognized as a specialist in Near Eastern history and the Crusades.
Bill married Loree Peay on August, 2, 1977. Together they had three children: Ken, Karen, and Alex. They later divorced. Bill married Laura Behling Schroeder on February 19, 2019.
Bill adored his grandchildren and family and was known to always send funny videos showcasing his new gadgets, latest adventures, and—most importantly—hauntingly beautiful renditions of ‘Happy Birthday’.
After Bill retired from BYU he set off to explore the world and all its natural and man-made beauty. He was a skilled photographer and captured many wonders of the world through his travels.
He is survived by his wife Laura Behling Schroeder; he and Loree’s children Ken (Becky) Hamblin, Karen (Caleb) Bell, and Alex Hamblin, and their 8 grandchildren; Laura’s children Amy Hansen, Lois (Jacob) Leikam, Thora (Steven) Holbrook, and her 13 grandchildren; as well as his sisters Lisa Robison, Laura Hamblin, and Kim Hamblin-Hart. Bill and Laura were very proud to have 21 grandchildren, and loved them very much.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Ward Chapel (3511 North 180 East) in Provo with a viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Ephraim Cemetery (620 N Main St.). In lieu of flowers or gifts to charity the family has asked that you contact a family member or loved one and express your feelings. Bill died unexpectedly, and the family believes that the world will be a better place when more words of love are shared more often.
Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.