William "Billy" Henry Loy

1956-2019
Billy was born in Provo Utah on December 12, 1956 the only boy to William Brown and Joy Horrocks Loy. Grandpa Horrocks sensed the power and vitality of Billy’s soul the moment he laid eyes on him, exclaiming to Joy, “you better be a very good mother to this tall skinny boy.”
Anyone who witnessed the way he moved, especially the concerned parents of his friends, were always alarmed at his adventurous nature. He was an outside boy, free upon the earth he loved. When it called to him, as early as age 10, he moved fearlessly upon the land. Without needing permission, he would mount his pony, fishing pole in hand, shoes or not, and be gone for what seemed like hours to all but him.
As much as he enjoyed his solitude and freedom, Billy’s charisma and passion made him a natural leader. He loved the togetherness and strength of playing on sports teams as he grew. It felt natural for him to join his countrymen in Germany, serving in the Army at the end of the Vietnam War. He was, of course, still always on the move behind the wheel of a truck as an 88 mike, or caring for people as a small arms clerk.
Just like his dad, Billy was inseparable from Utah Lake where he spent wild summers with boats, sunburns, muscle, and fish. He was living and playing but also preparing to carry on the love and passion for a fourth generation commercial fishing business that continues through his sons today. This work was his calling. He stuck with it and stepped into his destiny, like no other could have, to implement the important Utah June Sucker recovery program.
Billy was always wild and free, until his last day. He enjoyed his hunting trips to Africa, the Rocky Mountains, and everything in between, including his service to the Chairbound Hunters Association. His heart was playful, sensitive and young and he poured it out on the children that still call him grandpa. To Billy, family and friends were as important as air and he never missed a breath. He cruised his Harley’s, danced with horses, searched the unknown through scuba diving, and never tired of fishing.
Billy was a wild man with an angel heart; he spent over 60 years proving that you never have to grow up. Billy had a heart as big as Texas and will be missed by all.
Billy is survived by his wife, Michelle Hudson Loy; sons, Cody (Valerie), Jordan (Jennie), and Ryan Loy; step-children, Krista (Jeremy) Ungerecht, Garrett (Emmi) Pay, Carter Pay, and Kenden Shaw, and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Joy Loy, and sisters, Linda (Joe) Bye and Traci Grenny. He was preceded in death by his father, William Brown Loy and sister, Gigi Elegante.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life from 7-9:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12 at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale. Condolences may be expressed www.bergmortuary.com.